Toyota’s new plan: 1500 km travel in 10 minutes of charging

Automaker Toyota has announced plans for an advanced electric vehicle battery capable of going nearly 1500 kilometers (932 miles) from a ten-minute charge.

The Japanese automaker says it plans to produce a commercial solid-state battery by 2027.

“With innovations in the vehicle’s operating system, future battery-powered EVs will be able to customize the EV ‘driving feel’ by focusing on acceleration, turning and stopping,” the company said in a technology briefing. will.’

According to Toyota, several recent advances in battery technology mean it is ready to move from the research phase to production of solid-state batteries, which have advantages over the lithium-ion batteries currently used in commercial electric cars.

Despite the range and charging range of lithium-ion batteries, they are preferred over solid-state batteries due to cost and durability issues.

Toyota has claimed that a ‘technical breakthrough’ has overcome these problems, but did not specify which breakthrough.

The company has said it will continue to innovate in lithium-ion batteries with plans for a more efficient battery capable of a 1,000-kilometer range, nearly twice the range of Tesla’s Model Y.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Toyota said lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries will also be developed as a low-cost alternative to lithium-ion and solid-state batteries.

In addition to batteries, other innovations detailed in the briefing included aerodynamic technology based on ‘rocket hypersonic aerodynamics’, as well as manufacturing upgrade plans designed to reduce costs.

One of those projects is a production process called gigacasting, which was first introduced by Tesla to streamline the production of electric vehicles.

Toyota president Koji Sato has previously said the company has fallen behind in the EV sector and is forced to catch up.