A Chinese province records two cases of bubonic plague – Al-Ghad TV

A member of a plague prevention team applies stickers to rodents in a grassland in Sichuan Province, China. Photo from Reuters archive.

The local government in north China‘s Inner Mongolia province announced two cases of bubonic plague on Saturday, after an earlier case was detected on August 7.

The government said in a statement on its website that the two new infections are the husband and daughter of the first case.

The statement indicated that all those who came into contact with them were placed in quarantine, and they did not show any abnormal symptoms.

Infections of bubonic plague, a highly contagious disease often spread by rodents, are low in China, with most of them detected in Inner Mongolia and the country’s northwest Ningxia region in recent years.

The World Health Organization indicates that bubonic plague is the most common type of plague, and it can cause death if it is not treated in time.

