To jail alias Guajiro, leader of the Ismael Ruiz front of the Farc dissidents

Alias ​​’Guajiro’ is accused of having participated in the attack against the seven uniformed police officers who lost their lives, in events that occurred in September 2022 in the township of San Luis, rural area of ​​Neiva.

This subject is being investigated for the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, homicide, manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations, managed to get a judge with a guarantee control function to impose an insurance measure in a prison against Edwin Collo Dagua, alias Guajiro, alleged leader of the Ismael front Ruíz of the Farc dissidents.

In joint work with the Police and the National Army, it was established that ‘Guajiro’ would have participated in a double homicide that occurred in the village of Santa Rita de Aipe (Huila), on May 9, 2021, in which the victims were shot. on more than 30 occasions.

He is also allegedly responsible for a homicide that occurred on July 15, 2021, in the village of Cúmina de Anzoátegui (Tolima), where he would have shot another man. It is believed that the person investigated was involved in the burning of a public service vehicle in the China Alta village of Ibagué (Tolima) in events that occurred on July 1, 2021.

The probative material shows that “Guajiro”, together with two other men, apparently went out on the road at dawn and stopped a vehicle, forced people to lower the load and then burned the car for an economic demand. of 100 million pesos that they were making to the owner.

For these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime for the purpose of homicide and for being a ringleader, and aggravated homicide. The charges were not accepted by the defendant. In addition, it is known that alias Guajiro would have participated in the attack that occurred on September 2, 2022 in the township of San Luis in Neiva (Huila), where seven police officers lost their lives.

Apparently, members of the Ismael Ruíz front installed explosive devices on the side of the road, which were activated when the vehicle passing by in which the uniformed men were moving, who were later shot with a rifle to guarantee their death. Said process is carried out by a prosecutor from the Special Investigation Unit.

