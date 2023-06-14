Accident claimed the life of a man in La Plata, Huila

A merchant identified as Jimmy Velasco, lost his life in a tragic traffic accident in the southwest of Huila.

An unfortunate traffic accident that occurred on the road that leads from La Plata to the municipality of La Argentina, in the southwest of the department of Huila, has claimed the life of the merchant Jimmy Velasco. The incident took place near the sector known as Campo Sevilla, in the jurisdiction of La Plata, Huila.

According to preliminary information, the tragic incident took place yesterday around noon. Jimmy Velasco was apparently walking through the sector when he was violently run over by a public service vehicle, specifically a bus, which hit him with great force.

The impact threw the victim to the side of the road, where, due to the severity of his injuries, he died instantly. The driver of the vehicle involved allegedly fled.

Product of the strong impact, Jimmy Velasco, perished at the scene of the accident. Minutes later, a patrol from the Huila Transit and Transportation Section arrived at the scene, who were in charge of advancing the urgent acts and taking the body to the morgue.

Mobility authorities continue to investigate the exact causes of the accident and will determine who was responsible for the accident. It will be analyzed if the bus driver incurred in a possible excess of speed and in this way, respond to the corresponding authorities.

The community deeply regrets the loss of Jimmy Velasco, a well-known merchant in the region, and hopes that the authorities will promptly clarify the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. In addition, a call is made for prudence and respect for traffic regulations to avoid future accidents that could cost more human lives.