Tragic collision between cars in Rome, a 5-year-old boy dies – Lazio

A very violent clash and a dramatic balance for yet another fatal accident on the streets of Rome. A five-year-old boy who was traveling with his mother and three-year-old sister aboard a Smart was killed. The incident took place at 3.45 pm in via Archelao di Mileto, at the crossroads with via di Macchia Saponara, between the area of ​​Acilia and Casal Palocco.

The city car, in a dynamic yet to be clarified, collided head-on with a Lamborghini SUV driven by a twenty-year-old man with four people on board. A terrible impact, on the road there are, in fact, no signs of braking.

A third car was involved in the accident. The 118 staff intervened on the spot in addition to the carabinieri and local police officers. The child’s conditions immediately appeared desperate: the little one was already in cardiac arrest when help arrived. The doctors then practiced cardiac massage and after resuscitating him they transported him to the Grassi hospital in Ostia.

A desperate race which, however, was in vain: the doctors in the emergency room could not do anything but ascertain his death. In the evening the father went to the hospital to recognize the body. The mother, 29 years old (not 35 as previously mentioned), and her three-year-old daughter were also injured in the accident. The two were transported in red code to the Sant’Eugenio hospital. The conditions are serious but the danger of death seems to have been averted. The vehicles involved were seized and the local police proceeded with the investigations. As usual, the driver driving the SUV will be subjected to a drug and alcohol test.

The investigations revealed that the Lamborghini had been rented and, according to reports from some witnesses, it had already been seen circulating in that area yesterday. The investigators will have to ascertain the speed at which the cars involved were traveling and whether the conditions of the road surface, also in light of the heavy rains of recent days, may have affected the dynamics of the accident.

The dynamics will then clarify how the sudden and devastating impact occurred and the reason for the absence of signs of braking: for this reason alcohol and the narco test will be performed, to verify the driver’s full reaction capacity. “In the capital, the death toll from the road continues to grow day by day – denounces the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi – To the 150 deaths recorded in 2022 are added the 73 deaths that occurred on the Capitoline roads from the beginning of the year to today, for a total of 223 deaths in the last two years. Dramatic figures that demonstrate that Rome has not done enough in terms of road safety”.