After a month of September to forget (Stoxx 600 lost 6.6%while our benchmark, Ftse Mib sold 4.2%) European stock exchanges begin the month of October still down. Among the big themes of this week is the meeting ofOpec+The cartel is about to announce the largest cut in production since 2020 (reported to be 1 million barrels) to address the weakness of the oil market, according to rumors of the British newspaper The Financial Times. On Friday we will see the US labor data i Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of September which will reveal the health of the US labor market. Do not forget the forex market, sterling recovering sharply after the government backtracked Liz Truss on taxes.

We take stock of the markets and investment opportunities with turbo certificates together with Pierpaolo Scandurra, Certificati & Derivati ​​and Matteo Montemaggi, BNP Paribas.