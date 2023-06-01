Internal letter: Mercedes-Benz wants to give these discounts

EQE sedan from Mercedes-Benz: Business customers, who are particularly fond of leasing such a Stromer, can look forward to even more tempting conditions. Mercedes-Benz

On May 31, the luxury brand with the star in its logo implemented a wide range of measures relating to its “sales of the future”. One of the goals is the central management of estates. In the present, the sale of new cars not only gives the people of Stuttgart pleasure – the electric cars EQB and EQE as well as EQS, for example, are now even more attractive. And in the competition with companies like Audi and BMW for medium and large buyers of so-called fleets, Mercedes-Benz is now introducing a new sales category with big discounts.

The Swabian car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is flanking the current entry into its so-called “sales of the future” (VdZ) with even more expensive subsidies for important electric vehicles. This is substantiated by internal documents from the sales management Germany department of the premium provider, which Business Insider has now been leaked.

“With Start VdZ and due to the current market development, we would like to support you (…) from May 31st with significantly higher leasing campaigns for the EQB, EQE (V 295) and EQS (V 297) series,” says a confidential letter the heading “New sales promotion program from May 31, 2023”. From that day on, according to the undersigned Michael Stroband, Head of Sales Management Mercedes-Benz Cars Germany, and his colleague Michael Stührk, “we also offer subsidized existing vehicles (…)”.

Small car, big estate