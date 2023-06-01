Home » El Salvador consolidates itself as the safest country in Latin America
El Salvador consolidates itself as the safest country in Latin America

In four years of management, the Government of President Nayib Bukele has achieved what seemed unthinkable to many, regaining control of the territories that had been subjugated and dominated by terrorist structures for decades.

These results have been possible thanks to the actions carried out against the terrorist structures that operate in the country and the efforts of the public security authorities that are at the forefront of the War Against Gangs.

Strong results

Security policies have allowed El Salvador to record a historic reduction in homicides, totaling more than 370 days without violent deaths; that is, a daily murder average of 0.3.

In addition, there is a decrease in all crimes on a national scale.

Authorities report more than $663 million seized from drug trafficking. In recent weeks, the Naval Force seized an LPV 520 nautical miles from Bocana el Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque, with three Colombian crew members, who were transporting 1.2 tons of cocaine, valued at $30 million.

It should be noted that, after the implementation of the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime, more than 69,000 terrorists have been put behind bars.

In these four years of government, El Salvador has managed to get off the list of the most dangerous countries in the world, becoming a tourist and investment destination for foreigners.

After these results, honest Salvadorans live in true peace, tranquility and without fear of being victims of gangs, which is why they support the measures carried out against these criminal groups.

