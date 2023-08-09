International Seed Industry Innovation and Development Summit Forum: Technological Innovation and High-quality Development in the Dairy Industry

The International Seed Industry Innovation and Development Summit Forum with the theme of “Technological Innovation and High-quality Development” was recently held in Hohhot during the World Dairy Conference. The forum, co-hosted by the China Dairy Association, the Grass Industry Branch of the China Animal Husbandry Association, and Mengniu Group, aimed to promote the revitalization of China‘s dairy industry, innovation in the seed industry, and the development of the grass industry.

Dai Qin, Vice Chairman of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, expressed that the forum hoped to build a platform for open cooperation and collaborative innovation. Through seminars and exhibitions, experts and scholars would build consensus, enlighten wisdom, and promote interaction. The event was attended by various industry leaders and experts who delivered speeches, including Dai Qin and representatives from the National Animal Husbandry General Station, the International Black Soil Research Institute of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the China Dairy Association, Mengniu Group, and Shounong Animal Husbandry.

During the forum, experts gave keynote speeches on topics such as promoting the revitalization of the dairy industry, innovation in the seed industry, and the development of the grass industry. They shared their knowledge and achievements in areas such as gene mining, restoration of degraded grassland vegetation, and improvement of forage seed production and multiplication.

Shi Jianzhong, Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Animal Husbandry General Station, emphasized the need to strengthen the construction of national dairy cow core breeding farms, independently cultivate excellent breeding bulls, focus on seed industry enterprises with international competitiveness, and improve the ability of forage seed production and multiplication.

Han Guiqing, Chairman of the International Black Soil Research Institute of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, highlighted the importance of improved dairy cow breeds for the survival and development of the dairy industry. He also praised Inner Mongolia for its successful development of the grass industry as a main business.

In line with the objective of improving the independent breeding level of the dairy industry, Mengniu Group, Shounong Animal Husbandry, Modern Animal Husbandry, and Mengyuan Seed Industry jointly launched the “China Million Dairy Cow Genetic Improvement Project” during the event. This project aims to enhance the level of improved seeds and promote the high-quality development of China‘s seed industry by utilizing the resources and technologies of the participating organizations.

Zhao Jiejun, vice president of Mengniu Group, expressed their focus on comprehensive construction in the areas of milk, animal husbandry, grass, and seed to lead the high-quality development of the dairy industry. Chen Shaohu, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Dairy Association, highlighted the historic opportunities for the development of China‘s seed industry and called for continuous innovation and self-reliance in the dairy cattle seed industry.

Li Pengcheng, executive president of Mengniu Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to strengthening the seed industry and driving high-quality production in the entire dairy industry. He also praised Inner Mongolia’s efforts in the breeding and promotion of high-quality grass seeds and dairy livestock breeds.

The forum concluded with the recognition of Inner Mongolia’s important role in the global dairy industry and its dedication to foundation construction and innovative development. Chinese dairy companies, including Mengniu, vowed to explore new paths for technological innovation in the seed industry and contribute to the high-quality development of the dairy industry in the new era.

Overall, the International Seed Industry Innovation and Development Summit Forum provided a platform for industry leaders, experts, and scholars to share knowledge, discuss challenges, and work towards the high-quality development of the dairy industry through technological innovation and collaboration.