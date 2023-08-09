Travis Scott Announces ‘Utopia Presents Circus Maximus’ North American Tour

Travis Scott Announces “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus” Tour in North America

Travis Scott is gearing up to promote his highly-anticipated new album, “UTOPIA,” with a bang. After holding an audition session at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy, the rapper received a surprise visit from Kanye West. Now, Travis Scott has officially announced his upcoming tour, “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus,” which will take place in North America this fall. This will be his first tour since the Astroworld Festival in November 2021.

The tour is set to kick off at Chicago’s United Center at the end of September and will conclude at Miami’s Kaseya Center at the end of November. Along the way, Travis Scott will be making stops in 23 cities, including East Rutherford, Boston, Atlanta, Oakland, Inglewood, Las Vegas, and Austin.

To create the tour poster, Travis Scott enlisted the help of artist George Condo. The main visual features a blonde, topless woman holding Travis Scott’s head in her hand. While the details of the “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus” tour performances have yet to be announced, there is also no detailed information available regarding the European leg of the tour. Fans and interested individuals are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and announcements.

This tour announcement comes as Travis Scott continues to build excitement around his upcoming album, “UTOPIA.” Earlier this year, he released the single “FRANCHISE” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A., which received positive reviews from fans and critics. With the tour on the horizon, fans can expect an immersive and exciting live experience that Travis Scott is known for delivering.

Travis Scott’s “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus” tour is expected to be a hot ticket item, so fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early. This tour promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees, showcasing Travis Scott’s talent and unique style.

Below is the list of tour dates and venues:

– 09-25 Chicago, IL – United Center

– 09-27 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

– 09-29 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

– 10-01 Boston, MA – TD Garden

– 10-04 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

– 10-08 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

– 10-11 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

– 10-12 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

– 10-14 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

– 10-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

– 10-19 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

– 10-21 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

– 10-23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

– 10-26 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

– 10-28 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

– 10-30 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

– 11-04 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

– 11-07 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

– 11-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

– 11-12 Portland, OR – Moda Center

– 11-18 Austin, TX – Moody Center TX

– 11-24 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

– 11-27 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Travis Scott takes the stage to perform his latest hits and fan favorites. Get ready for “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus” this fall!