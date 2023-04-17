Home » Internet control is an illusion
Business

Internet control is an illusion

by admin
Internet control is an illusion

For years, US politicians have been demanding that the social medium TikTok, which belongs to the Chinese company Bytedance, be banned in the USA or at least brought under American control. TikTok threatens national security, Donald Trump scolded when he was still US President. “We will ban them from the USA,” he promised in the summer of 2020. To date, this has not happened. At least the US state of Montana rules now. Parliament there just banned TikTok, which has yet to be confirmed by Montana’s governor. TikTok will be penalized for allowing Montana’s citizens access to its service. It’s a largely symbolic act. Observers expect courts to cash in on it. Just as the Trump administration was put under pressure, which wanted to force Bytedance to sell TikTok to the US companies Oracle and Wal-Mart.

See also  Ita, red for over 500 million. EU ultimatum on Alitalia

You may also like

Air France acquitted in plane crash trial

Credit Suisse: $4.4bn outflows from funds after UBS...

Despite the nuclear phase-out: Founders still rely on...

Electric luxury, Mercedes Maybach Eqs Suv by Simonluca...

The 3rd Consumer Expo successfully concluded Henan’s exhibitors’...

G7 opposes a partnership of values ​​between Russia...

The EU adopts new rules for standby appliances

Otto boss explains why he does not want...

Revenue: Mef, in the first two months of...

Hong Kong Airlines and 4 OTAs jointly launch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy