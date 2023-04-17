Internet control is an illusion

For years, US politicians have been demanding that the social medium TikTok, which belongs to the Chinese company Bytedance, be banned in the USA or at least brought under American control. TikTok threatens national security, Donald Trump scolded when he was still US President. “We will ban them from the USA,” he promised in the summer of 2020. To date, this has not happened. At least the US state of Montana rules now. Parliament there just banned TikTok, which has yet to be confirmed by Montana’s governor. TikTok will be penalized for allowing Montana’s citizens access to its service. It’s a largely symbolic act. Observers expect courts to cash in on it. Just as the Trump administration was put under pressure, which wanted to force Bytedance to sell TikTok to the US companies Oracle and Wal-Mart.