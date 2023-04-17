Home » Isabeli Fontana is the star of the Pierre Cardin Eyewear collection – MONDO MODA
Isabeli Fontana is the star of the Spring-Summer 2023 collection by Pierre Cardin Eyewear. The photo session took place in a village in São Paulo.

Isabelli represents a perfect interpretation of the personality of the Pierre Cardin woman: at the same time modern and timeless, with a taste for sophisticated details, inspired by the iconic heritage of the French brand.

The images mix the tropical green environment with the design of exclusive pieces by Pierre Cardin, in a game of fascinating contrasts that reflect the futuristic visions and spirit of his legendary creations.

