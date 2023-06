Antonio Tajani was appointed pro tempore president in place of Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday 12 June. This is what Repubblica writes.

Tomorrow morning, in a press conference, the party coordinator, as well as foreign minister, and the two group leaders Paolo Barelli and Licia Ronzulli – therefore the different souls of FI – will talk about new initiatives planned and the continuation of the membership campaign.

Subscribe to the newsletter