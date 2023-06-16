Hidden advertising in Sanremo, Agcom sanctions Rai – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 15 – The Commission for services and products of the Communications Authority has approved by a majority, with commissioner Giomi voting against, a fine of over 170 thousand euros to Rai for the violation of the relative provisions the correct reporting of advertising messages during the 73rd Sanremo festival. The Authority’s Council, again with a majority, with the abstention of the president and the vote against by Commissioner Giomi, recalled public television for Blanco’s performance during the festival. The violations ascertained in terms of hidden advertising – Agcom explains in a note – “concern five episodes of failure to indicate the insertion of advertising messages and the case of hidden advertising of the social network Instagram and the profile of the conductor Amadeus”. As for Blanco’s performance, which destroyed the floral decoration on the Ariston stage, the Authority called Rai “for the lack of respect for human dignity and the incitement to violence and for not having complied with the obligations established by the current service contract, for the promotion and dissemination of contents that enhance the principles of protection of the legality and dignity of the person, as set out in the current service contract”. (HANDLE).

