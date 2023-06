Ansa

Matthew DiPietro, investigated for the terrible accident in Rome e cost the life of a child, tested positive for cannabinoids. This is what emerges from the tests carried out after the tragedy. The 20-year-old stood driving the Lamborghini SUV who collided violently with a Smart in the Casal Palocco areacausing the death of the baby and the wounding his mother and little sister of the baby. The young youtuber is under investigation for the crimes of vehicular homicide and injuries.