“Abominable”, the agitated discussion between Zapateiro and Beto Coral

“He will have to retract again”. Thus began the trill of the retired general of the National Army, Eduardo Zapateirowho through his Twitter account, spoke out for a trill of Beto Coral in which he spoke about an alleged meeting to discredit the Government, headed by Gustavo Petro.

Without a doubt, one of the thorns in the shoe for several politicians in the country and personalities from the high command of the Government has been Beto Coralwho through his social networks has denounced some of the situations that involve different followers of the so-called right wing of the country.

Now, in this trill he mentioned the information that was given in the United States about the presumed meeting of some senior retired Army commanders, where the name of Zapateiro appeared. In addition, according to Coral, another of those who was at the meeting was former President Iván Duque.

“They inform me that a meeting was held here in Miami, attended by retired Police and Army generals, including Jorge Luis Vargas, Eduardo Zapateiro, Juvenal Diaz and two others. The meeting was attended by former President Ivan Duque. According to the information, the objective of the meeting was to find ways to destabilize the government of Gustavo Petro. Very serious ”, wrote Beto Coral, on his Twitter account, from the United States.