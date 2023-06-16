Influencers doing a challenge in a Lamborghini crashed and killed a 5-year-old boy in Italy

Cinco influencers who were driving at high speed in Rome aboard a Lamborghini while they were filming for their social networks caused the death of a five year old. The young youtubers did a challenge in which they drove at high speed and they spent 50 hours in the car.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when the car, a Lamborghini rental in which five were traveling young people between 20 and 23 years oldhit a mother and her two children who were in another car, a Smart For-Four.

The five-year-old boy died before reaching the hospital. The 35-year-old mother and her three-year-old daughter were injured but their lives are not in danger, the agency reported. AFP.

Who are the youtubers involved in the fatal accident in Rome

Police launched a manslaughter investigation against the 20-year-old driver. The influencers Vito Loiacono, Matteo Di Pietro, Marco Ciaffaroni and Giulia Giannandrea were part of The Borderline, where They share videos of their sports or recreational activities on social networks, with more than 600,000 subscribers on YouTube, 260,000 on TikTok and 88,000 on Instagram.

The influencers protagonists of the fatal accident.

The accident occurred when they were attempting a challenge that consisted of driving at high speed in the Italian capital and spending 50 hours straight in a car.

Before the accident, Matteo uploaded a video to the networks that later caused controversy: “Second day in Lamborghini, my legs atrophied. But now we’re at McDonald’s like the real rich. Why do the rich go…? At McDonald’s.”

According to the Ansa agency, there are no braking marks on the route. As a tribute, flowers, teddy bears and colored windmills were placed at the accident site.

Vito Loiaconoone of the influencers who was on board the car, spoke on social networks after the accident: “The trauma I’m experiencing is indescribable“.

Youtubers were part of the group The Borderline.

In the group description The Borderline point out: “We are not rich but we like to spend to entertain you.Everything we do is based on you, the more support you give us, the more expensive and fun content we will bring, between challenges and jokes of all kinds we will try to make you laugh at all times. Our source of inspiration is the great MrBeast who built an empire in America through this kind of videos, inspired by him we will bring similar content to Italy for the first time, which can only be carried forward through his great support.”

A terrible shock: ” The trauma that I am living -write on social media one of the boys from The Borderline, the group of youtubers that is said to have been involved in the accident- it is indescribable . I just want to say that I was never late. the steering wheel and that I am very close to the victim’s family.”

“After the incident, they continued filming, the father of another child filmed them and argued with the boys. We all have to talk and tell what happened. They were filming and the baby was dead,” said a friend of the victim’s family. In this context, the neighbors affirmed: “We are destroyed, this car had been accelerating for days. They had to stop them.”

He was looking to spend 50 hours aboard the Lamborghini.

“That car had been going by at full speed for days. He impressed me because the car was very beautiful, but inside me, seeing the speed at which it was going, I thought: ‘if they catch someone, they will kill them,’ ”she said. a lady from the area Ansa. Another neighbor explained: “We all know the owner of the Skylimit rental dealer who rented the car to the 20-somethings. He came over yesterday after the accident and was upset that the car was broken down.”

Following the commotion throughout Italy, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said: “A five-year-old boy died on the outskirts of Rome, apparently a social competition was taking place with 5 youtubers in a Lamborghini who crushed this child. If you are a repeat offender and you take the life of a person for being an idiot behind the wheel you no longer see your driving license for the rest of your days, it is not that you will suspend it for a few months“.

