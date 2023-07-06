Home » Internet – Elon Musk threatens Mark Zuckerberg over Threads lawsuit
Business

Internet – Elon Musk threatens Mark Zuckerberg over Threads lawsuit

by admin
Internet – Elon Musk threatens Mark Zuckerberg over Threads lawsuit

Twitter owner Elon Musk has threatened Facebook’s parent company Meta with a lawsuit over its new Threads platform. Meta allegedly misappropriated trade secrets and other intellectual property from Twitter.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has threatened Facebook’s parent company Meta with a lawsuit over its new Threads platform. In a letter published on Thursday by the website “Semafor”, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro wrote to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg that Meta had “unlawfully misappropriated trade secrets and other intellectual property” from Twitter.

Meta hired numerous former Twitter employees who still had access to Twitter’s “trade secrets and other highly confidential information”. These employees were used in a targeted manner to create a copycat app within months to compete with Twitter. Spiro threatens that Musk’s company reserves all rights to protect his intellectual property, including legal remedies.

Twitter competitor Threads was released in around 100 countries on Wednesday evening. According to Zuckerberg, the app was downloaded 30 million times within hours. However, the launch in Europe has been delayed due to the pending approval from Brussels.

Threads is Twitter’s biggest challenger to date and shares similarities with the short message service. A number of potential competitors have positioned themselves, particularly since the takeover of Twitter by Tesla billionaire Musk last year. So far, however, none has been able to establish itself as a real alternative.

HOME PAGE

See also  Verdi strike at Easter at Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: Board of Directors checks liability

You may also like

Pinarello, acquired 80% of the super-bike company. The...

LNG: The state government in the northeast opposes...

Flight Schedules for July 2023: Varadero’s International Airport...

Usa, world war against Fentanyl, the opioid that...

Snam: regasification ship in Piombino arriving for the...

Elon Musk: Now he’s threatening Mark Zuckerberg with...

Italy unable to pay the mortgage: 15 billion...

Lucid Air Sapphire: The Electric Vehicle Challenging Tesla’s...

Resolution 20 of 06/21/2023 – Waiver of the...

Decisive energy efficiency class: houses and apartments that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy