Udinese – Samardzic, Pereyra, Becao: the future of the bianconeri / Today

Lazar Samardzic. Pereyra and Rodrigo Becao are monopolizing the black and white market. Here are all the updates of the upcoming deals

Lazar Samardzic, Roberto Pereyra and Rodrigo Becao they are monopolizing the black and white market during these last few days. All three, for various reasons, alternated in more or less important manoeuvres. We can do nothing but start from the player who in these hours is moving more teams on himself: Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian midfielder, but of German origins, is ready for the big leap, even if Udinese won’t let him go unless a great offer arrives. To date, Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri have confirmed their interest despite the arrival of Davide Frattesi. We’ll see if there will be any important updates on the deal in the next few hours.

When we talk about Pereyra, instead we are talking about a real question mark. Yesterday evening there was a rumor of a possible interest from the Italian team that played in the Champions League final, but the latter seems to have been returned to the sender by the company itself. At this point the track of a possible renewal in extremis reopens. Udinese’s offer is 2.2 million for just one year and within a week we will have the definitive answer to this incredible negotiation. Let’s not forget Turin who continue to monitor the situation and don’t give up.

The Becao affair

—

Last but not least is Rodrigo Becao. His farewell is assured, but it remains to be seen which team will be able to ensure his performance. Fener withdrew from the race, but Toro and Atalanta del Gasp still remain in pole position. We will see the first club that will put on the plate a figure close to the ten million euros (including bonuses) requested by the Pozzo family. The market is inflamed, we will see how Udinese will move. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Or rather, don’t miss out on the new calendar. Here are the thirty-eight days of Udinese

July 5, 2023 (change July 6, 2023 | 09:41)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

