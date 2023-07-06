The last singles match hurt the Czech legend at Wimbledon. I would never scratch it, she claims

2019 Wimbledon semifinalist Barbora Strýcová played her last singles match on the grass courts at the All England Club. Although she showed a fighting performance in the 2nd round against the tournament’s twenty-third ranked Magda Linette, she lost after more than three hours 4:6, 7:6, 3:6 and did not hide her disappointment. The native of Pilsen, who started during the farewell tour thanks to a protected ranking, told journalists that she is still looking forward to matches in doubles and mixed doubles.

