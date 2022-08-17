Source: Xinhuanet
Time: 2022-08-17 16:55
Xinhua News Agency, Changsha, August 17 (Reporter Tan Chang) The Changsha Marathon, which has been held in the form of “online races” for two consecutive years, will restart the “offline races” in November this year. This is what the reporter learned from the event press conference held on the 17th.
According to Su Minfang, director of the Changsha Sports Bureau, the 2022 Changsha Marathon is scheduled to start at 7:30 on November 6. The event consists of three events: marathon, half marathon and happy running, including 8,000 marathon runners, 12,000 half-marathon and 4,000 happy running. The competition will take Changsha’s “one river and two banks” as the main line. Participants will start from the Helong Sports Center and pass through the revolutionary ruins, red scenic spots, and urban landmarks in the urban area of Changsha.
The Changsha Marathon was founded in 2015. Affected by the epidemic, it will be held as an “online race” in 2020 and 2021.
Editor: He Shan
