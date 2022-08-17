Home Sports 2022 Changsha Marathon to start in November – Xianning.com
Sports

2022 Changsha Marathon to start in November – Xianning.com

by admin
2022 Changsha Marathon to start in November – Xianning.com

Source: Xinhuanet
Time: 2022-08-17 16:55

Xinhua News Agency, Changsha, August 17 (Reporter Tan Chang) The Changsha Marathon, which has been held in the form of “online races” for two consecutive years, will restart the “offline races” in November this year. This is what the reporter learned from the event press conference held on the 17th.

According to Su Minfang, director of the Changsha Sports Bureau, the 2022 Changsha Marathon is scheduled to start at 7:30 on November 6. The event consists of three events: marathon, half marathon and happy running, including 8,000 marathon runners, 12,000 half-marathon and 4,000 happy running. The competition will take Changsha’s “one river and two banks” as the main line. Participants will start from the Helong Sports Center and pass through the revolutionary ruins, red scenic spots, and urban landmarks in the urban area of ​​Changsha.

The Changsha Marathon was founded in 2015. Affected by the epidemic, it will be held as an “online race” in 2020 and 2021.

Editor: He Shan

Previous: Zhang Shuai beats Naomi Osaka at Cincinnati Open
Next: Suzhou builds a high-level national fitness public service system




Xianning.com copyright and disclaimer:
① For all works marked “Source: Xianning.com” on this website, the copyright belongs to Xianning.com, and the above works cannot be reproduced, excerpted or used in other ways without the authorization of this website. Works that have been authorized by this website should be used within the scope of authorization, and “source: Xianning.com” should be indicated. Anyone who violates the above statement will be investigated for relevant legal responsibilities.
② All works marked “source: xxx (not Xianning.com)” on this website are reprinted from other media. The purpose of reprinting is to convey more information. It does not mean that this website agrees with its views and is responsible for its authenticity.
③ If you need to contact this website due to the content of the work, copyright and other issues, please do so within 30 days.

See also  Fire in Cinigiano, houses and farmhouses at risk. Evacuated across the country

new media

  • Less than 100 meters away from Yinquan Avenue, these sanitary corners are hidden!

    Less than 100 meters away from Yinquan Avenue, these sanitary corners are hidden!

  • Meng Xiangwei emphasized at the city’s county and township leadership transition work meeting:

    Meng Xiangwei emphasized at the city's county and township leadership transition work meeting: to enhance the sense of responsibility and mission urgency to do a good job in the transition work, and effectively improve the accuracy and fit of cadre selection

  • [Party Newspaper Inquiries]Why are volunteer service stations in name only?

    [Party Newspaper Inquiries]Why are volunteer service stations in name only?

  • 3 new confirmed cases in Hubei, 6 asymptomatic infections

    3 new confirmed cases in Hubei, 6 asymptomatic infections

  • Two places in Xianning released the activity trajectories of close contacts

    Two places in Xianning released the activity trajectories of close contacts

< >

You may also like

Dodge Hornet, the twin model of the Alfa...

Batistuta: “Maradona gave us everything. We have done...

European swimming championships, diving: Pellacani-Santoro bronze mixed synchro

Rowers like a year ago: the first in...

“Two Milan are needed”: this is how Pioli...

Women’s football, the Dolomiti Bellunesi to Mr. Pellicanò

Guoan has no burdens after the coaching change....

Serie A, matchday 2 referees: Milan in Maresca,...

Lincang Athletes Exhibition in Athletics Field

More than 500 at the Marcia Barbana in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy