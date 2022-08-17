For digital enthusiasts, every time September is approaching, we can vaguely feel an invisible force attracting us, because… Brother Guozi will release a new generation of iPhone every time. But this year, this feeling has become stronger, and the hot search about Apple can be said to appear one day…

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

access: Apple Online Store (China)

It is estimated that everyone has been confused by various Apple information and gossip recently. I just want to know the news of the new iPhone. Why is it so difficult? So I decided to go out in person and briefly summarize the relatively reliable news about Apple’s new products, which can also give the poor friends who plan to buy Apple’s new products an idea.But the bad news first is that the mini series will be axed…

The reason for the cut is very simple, the sales are not good. The iPhone 12 mini is not bad. Its sales in 2020 are 14.5 million units, but it is the bottom of the entire iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 13 mini is a bit miserable, and its sales will only account for 3% in the first quarter of 2022.

Obviously, the battery life has become better, but the sales volume is not as good as the previous generation. It is not surprising that Apple cut the mini line.

So if you are still a small-screen party, then the iPhone 13 mini generation is likely to be the last wave of the small-screen iPhone, and it should be used and cherished. However, the iPhone 14 series will still release 4 new devices, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

But big screen fans shouldn’t be too happy, because the “Thirteen Fragrance” joke that everyone said before may come true.

According to the report of the old acquaintance Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upgrade of the standard iPhone 14 is very limited, and it can even be said that there is no upgrade.

There is still no high brush, it is still the ancestral 1200W pixel camera, and even the processor is the same as the A15 of the iPhone 13.

What about A16, you ask? Sorry, this is a moment exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro series. What is the upgrade of the iPhone 14 series? At least judging from the current revelations, no upgrade points worth mentioning have been found.

There are still some upgrade points for the iPhone 14 Pro series. For example, its camera is bigger and more prominent, and it also uses a very strange exclamation mark hole-digging screen.

The camera is more prominent mainly because of the replacement of a larger sensor, and Apple’s ancestral 1200W pixel is finally going to be replaced by a 4800W one.

There is also a conventional upgraded processor, but it is estimated that according to the power consumption of the A15, the upgrade of the A16 may be limited. In addition, it is said that the iPhone 14 Pro will be available in purple, but this is not new, because the iPhone 12 has also appeared in purple before.

The price of the iPhone 14 Pro has also been leaked recently, starting at 8,999 yuan, which is really a bit expensive.

By the way, the launch of the new iPhone 14 will be on September 13, but the latest news says that it will arrive on September 6 a week earlier.

In fact, this is no longer a revelation, it can almost be said to be a clear sign, because Apple basically chooses to hold a press conference on a certain Tuesday (Beijing time) in September.

This thing can also be revealed to everyone, and I can even tell everyone that Brother Guozi generally likes to send out invitations a week in advance. In addition to the iPhone, Apple’s other new products have also been revealed to varying degrees. For example, the back of the new iPad Pro is said to use two 4-pin connectors instead. The current iPad Pro uses a 3-pin connector to connect to the Magic Keyboard.

Once the interface on the back is changed, firstly, it means that Apple will design a new Magic Keyboard or similar accessories, and secondly, the old keyboard cannot be used for the new iPad.

Anyway, I can’t think of any keyboard that needs to be connected with two 4-pin connectors. It may be to make the shape closer to the laptop and more productive.

What is your next computer? In addition, since the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have been changed to Liu Haiping, a rendering of the iPad Pro with Liu Haiping also appeared on the Internet.

Some people think that it should not be possible to use Liu Haiping on a tablet, but in fact, Samsung next door is already doing it.

In addition to mobile phones and tablets, there are also news about the AirPods Pro 2 that many people are waiting for.

In a word, AirPods Pro is really one of the longest-lived digital products I have ever seen. It has been nearly 3 years since it was released.

The appearance of AirPods Pro 2 may not change much, and the focus will be on the user experience. For example, the charging box may be waterproof, equipped with a new headphone chip, better support for lossless music playback, and so on. In short, it is really not an easy thing to upgrade on the basis of the well-received AirPods Pro. Finally, let’s talk about Apple Watch 8. In addition to regular upgrades, Apple may also launch a more durable model, which can be understood as an outdoor sports or extreme sports model.

Bloomberg said the watch may be named Apple Watch Pro, while the competitor is outdoor watch professional Hu Jiaming. Finally, there is also a One More Thing in the preview of this conference, which is the Mac Pro that has been forgotten by many people. As the top product in the Mac series, the Mac Pro can attract many people’s attention with its unique appearance and outrageous performance. Such as the grater currently on sale and the previous trash can. . .

At the spring conference in March this year, Apple released the M1 Ultra chip with super performance, but there was no new Mac Pro. Instead, it said “we’ll talk about this later” and sold it.

However, there was no news of the Mac Pro at the WWDC developer conference in June, and it has been half a year. So if nothing else, the Mac Pro may meet you at the conference in October this year. As for its specific configuration and what it looks like, the news released so far can be said to be very little, and we can only wait. The above is the preview of Apple’s new products. Among the products mentioned above, the iPhone 14 series will be announced at the September conference, while the iPad and Mac series may be announced at the October conference.

As for headphones and watches, it depends on Apple’s mood.

Of course, this foresight is only a collection of relatively reliable news and rumors at present, coupled with my own experience, it cannot be 100% fidelity, and poor friends still have to make their own judgments.