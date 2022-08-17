Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply have the opportunity to change, all based on the latest information of the merchants.

If you want to experience the ultimate game picture quality on the computer, if you pursue a resolution of at least 4K or higher, coupled with the ray tracing function, as the top RTX 3090 on the market, you can handle it with ease. The PNY GeForce RTX 3090 is now on sale at 40% off on Amazon, from the original price of US$1,750 to US$1050, a reduction of up to US$700.

Click here to buy PNY GeForce RTX 3090– US$1,050

PNY GeForce RTX 3090 uses GA102 core, equipped with 24 Micron 1GB GDDR6X memory chips, provides 24GB large capacity, provides up to 936GB/s memory bandwidth, the core clock is 1,395MHz, and the acceleration clock can reach up to 1,785MHz. This time, PNY uses a three-fan design to deal with thermal problems, and at the same time adds RGB lighting to the board to enhance the aesthetic effect. For players who pursue extreme performance, it is definitely worth buying after the price reduction.