Renato Pozzetto rushed to hospital. The reaction of his son Giacomo is incredible, a real stab in the heart. Here’s what happened.

Renato Pozzetto, the famous face of Italian television, He’s not fine. He himself is in the hospital. Emergency hospitalization scares everyone. The unexpected reaction of his son Giacomo arrives.

Renato Pozzetto hospitalized

Renato Pozzettofamous Italian actor, comedian and cabaret artist, makes everyone worry. The interpreter of numerous films that have positively marked his career in the early 60s and 70s, he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital in Varese.

This is an indiscretion that has only just come out now but apparently the well-known artist has been in a reserved prognosis for four days already. This was not an easy year for Pozzetto who, some sources close to the family say, he has been complaining of various health problems for some time.

Currently, he should be at the Circolo di Varese hospital and no details came out either medical bulletins about his state of health. We only know that he was seized by a sudden illness.

In this climate of great tension, however, to surprise everyone is Giacomo, his son. His unexpected reaction shocks everyone, his behavior is truly a stab in the heart.

The actor’s son leaves you speechless

Renato Pozzetto is not well. The famous Italian actor is in the hospital, more precisely in the hospital in Varese, from Friday 12 August and, at least for the moment, there are no further details regarding his state of health. Everyone was surprised by the reaction of his son Giacomo in particular. What happened? How the son of the well-known actor reacted to this drama and media chaos what’s going on with it?

Giacomo, Pozzetto’s son leaves everyone speechless. The press and mass media would have expected an intervention on his parta statement to reassure fans and to keep them updated on health conditions of the beloved actorbut none of this has happened.

Giacomo kept the most total secrecy, avoided contact with journalists and the press, did not want to express himself on the health conditions of his fatherrunning away from reporters and declining an invitation to speak or comment on the situation.

Renato Pozzetto’s fans are worried and even a little disappointed. Why does Giacomo behave like this? Why doesn’t he speak? Are the health conditions of the Italian actor serious?

Someone simply believes that the Pozzetto family has decided to live this family moment privately and that soon we will have information on Renato’s physical condition.

In the meantime Giacomo continues to entrench himself behind the silence as well as his entire family. However, worry and anxiety run fast. The actor, 82, only a year ago he was hospitalized at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan again due to an illness. Today history repeats itself.