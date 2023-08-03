Internet – Pro Bahn advocates more sockets at train stations

Braunschweig Hauptbahnhof (archive)dts

Munich (German news agency) – The Pro Bahn passenger association has asked Deutsche Bahn to provide significantly more sockets and mobile phone charging options. It is also about being able to find out about delays and train cancellations on an ongoing basis, said the national chairman of the association, Detlef Neu, of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“The Deutsche Bahn recommends that itself.” Neu asked how to do that when the battery is empty. The train app often provides better information than the service stations. Transport politician Thomas Barei (CDU) told the newspaper: “Today, mobile phone charging is an indispensable service that should also be standard at German train stations.” The railways must therefore “upgrade their range of sockets urgently in the interests of their customers,” says Barei. Matthias Gastel, transport politician in the Green parliamentary group, also criticized the lack of an offer. The railway was “not yet sufficiently arrived in the digital age,” said Gastel. A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn explained that there are sockets on trains, in the 15 lounges and through USB ports integrated into the seating. “In the future, we will be able to offer our travelers more loading options at our train stations, since we will be introducing a new seating furniture series next year.”

