FormezComunica n.201- 19 July 2023

Skills hub to improve the implementation performance of cohesion policy funded projects

The “Skills Hub” project, funded by the Abruzzo Region and designed to be a single access point to a complete range of professional support services for the benefit of regional public actors, was presented in Vasto. A system action aimed at improving the implementation performance of projects financed by the cohesion policy.

“Mission Italy 2021-2026”, Formez at the two days of ANCI

Formez PA was present with a stand, shared with the Department of Public Administration, at the event organized by ANCI on 5 and 6 July. The event discussed the projects of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in the Municipalities and cities, the investments and the reforms that accompany them.

The Department of Public Administration promotes the training of PA personnel on the new “Public Contracts Code”, which came into force on 1 July. Two first courses are already available on the Syllabus platform, at an introductory and basic level, which are essential for acquiring an updated overview of the rules and procedures of the new Code.

The third plenary session of the Formez PA project “Actions to support regulatory simplification and quality of regulation” was held, born in support of the Department for institutional reforms for the simplification and rationalization of current regulatory provisions, according to organic criteria, systematicity and completeness. To date, 17,775 royal decrees have been examined by Formez PA.

There is still time, until 31 July, for the collection of applications for the allocation of the contribution aimed at supporting the costs relating to the economic treatment of the tasks conferred on the secretaries of small Municipalities. On the portal of the Department of Public Administration “lavoropubblico.gov.it” it is possible to fill in the application form.

At the end of June, Formez PA and UNAR, as part of the project “Combating anti-Gypsyism: a cultural journey between memory and current events”, promoted and favoured, through a trip to Berlin, a useful and fruitful discussion with representatives of the government and of German institutions, paving the way for new forms of collaboration in the fight against anti-Gypsyism in Europe.

On 26 July the online talk “Doing open government: comparing pilot paths”. The event, organized as part of the “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration” project, explores the development of citizen listening policies , through the story of the central and local public administrations that have experimented with participatory processes Registrations by 26 July at 9.00.

On 26 July, from 16.30 to 18.30, the webinar of the “Sanità InFormazione” training cycle will be held dedicated to the topic of breast prevention in the areas of the “Land of Fires”. The initiative is primarily reserved for participants in the training course for health directors and UOC directors.

The ability of the PA to govern the local area tends to develop around the skills and behaviors of personnel, which become strategic elements in human resource management and development policies: the experience of Formez PA.

There is time until August 3 to compete for a total of 23 positions in the announcements of the Municipality of Sessa Aurunca. There are 14 places for category C and 9 places for category D. The application for admission to the competition can only be sent electronically on the InPA Portal.

