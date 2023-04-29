Interpump approves 2022 financial statements and distributes dividends

Interpump, a FTSE MIB group in the hydraulic sector and the production of water pumps, saw the approval of the 2022 financial statements during the shareholders’ meeting. The distribution of a dividend of €0.30 per share (€0.28 in the previous year), gross of withholding taxes, was also approved. Payment of the dividend will take place on 24 May 2023, with the detachment date of coupon no. 30 set for 22 May 2023 (record date 23 May 2023).

During the meeting, a new board of directors was appointed, made up of ten members, who will remain in office until the meeting for the approval of the financial statements for the year which will end on December 31, 2025. Nine new directors come from the list (List No. 1) presented by the IPG Holding Group, which obtained 55.4325% of the votes in favour, while one director comes from the list (List No. 2) presented by a group of asset management companies and institutional investors, which he obtained 42.4361% of the votes in favour.