“We, the people of Greenland, exercise sovereign rights in our country, Greenland, and hereby establish the Constitution of the sovereign state of the people of Greenland.” After six years of work by a constitutional commission, the Greenlanders gathered in the local parliament were able to hear the preamble which, at the beginning of a text of 11 chapters and 49 paragraphs written in Greenlandic, will give birth to the country’s first constitution.