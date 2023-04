Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva cancel out Danilo opener

Danilo, who arrived from Brazilian side Palmeiras for £16m in January, has scored in each of Forest’s past two matches

Nottingham Forest were stunned as a late Brentford fightback denied them precious points in their fight for Premier League survival.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo marked his 22nd birthday by putting Forest ahead just before half-time, reacting quickest to steer home Morgan Gibbs-White’s shot which deflected into his path.

Brentford had plenty of the ball but created few clear chances until Ivan Toney’s free-kick went in off Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

With Forest hanging on and only 10 men on the pitch after Danilo went off injured, substitute Josh Dasilva scored the winner which was only confirmed after a long VAR check.

Line-ups Brentford Formation 4-3-3 1Raya 2Hickey5Pinnock16Mee3Henry 24Damsgaard27Janet8Jensen 19Mbeumo17Toney9Injury 1 Raya

2 Hickey

5 Pinnock

16 Mee

3 Henry Booked at 29mins Substituted for He warned at 60′ minutes

24 Damsgaard Substituted for Dasilva at 60′ minutes

27 Janet Substituted for Look at 71′ minutes

8 Jensen Substituted for Baptiste at 71′ minutes

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney

9 Injury Substituted for Ghoddos at 77′ minutes Substitutes 10 Dasilva

11 He warned

13 M Jorgensen

14 Ghoddos

15 Look

26 Baptiste

30 Roerslev

33 Stevens

34 Cox Nottm Forest Formation 3-4-2-1 12Navas 4Worrall38Felipe19Niakhate 24Aurier5Mangala28Danilo32Lodi 20Johnson10Gibbs-White 9Awoniyi 12 Navas

4 Worrall

38 Felipe Booked at 34mins

19 Niakhate

24 Aurier

5 Mangala Substituted for Yates at 81′ minutes

28 Danilo Substituted for at 90′ minutes

32 Lodi

20 Johnson Substituted for Kouyate at 66′ minutes

10 Gibbs-White

9 Awoniyi Substituted for Ayew at 54′ minutes Booked at 56mins Substitutes 11 Lingard

13 Hennessey

15 Toffolo

16 Surridge

21 Kouyate

22 Yates

23 Freuler

25 Dennis

34 Ayew Referee: Peter Bankes Attendance: 17,080 Live Text Match ends, Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest). Foul by Aaron Hickey (Brentford). André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing. Goal! Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frank Onyeka. Attempt missed. Aaron Hickey (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Dasilva. Danilo went off injured after Nottingham Forest had used all subs. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Nottingham Forest). Attempt saved. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Nottingham Forest). Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford). Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest). Goal! Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Ivan Toney (Brentford) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner. Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Yates replaces Orel Mangala.