Lazar Samardžić will play for Serbia and there is no more dilemma about that! The Alliance also announced!

The Football Association of Serbia has confirmed that Lazar Samardžić will play for Serbia! The Udinese midfielder, born in 2002, passed all the youth categories of the German national team, this fall he also played for his native country, but he will still play for the “A” national team, where he will be welcomed by captain Dušan Tadić, record holder Aleksandar Mitrović and the rest of the team.

FSS made this great victory official on its website, with the explanation that selector Piksi Stojković had been actively negotiating with him since last summer and convinced him to accept the invitation.

“After several months of fundamental and carefully planned activities, all with the aim of the Serbian national team being of better quality and better both in the upcoming qualifications for the European Championship and in other future competitions, the epilogue of the negotiations for one of the most talented young players in Europe to wear the jersey of our country was positive outcome – Lazar Samardžić accepted the invitation of coach Dragan Stojković and from March he will be part of the best team in Serbia,” FSS announced.

“Discussions conducted by selector Stojković and director Stevan Stojanović with Lazar Samardžić and his family intensified in the last few weeks, i.e. since his return from a friendly match in America. In the end, to everyone’s satisfaction, Samardžić signed an agreement to play for Serbia. It still remains to complete the administrative part, i.e. to receive approval from FIFA, which is expected in the coming days. The contact between Samardžić and Stojković has existed since the summer of last year. In August, the coach was at the match between Milan and Udinese and practically since then, he has followed the development of a talented and promising soccer player,” the Association announced.

Lazar was born in Berlin, is 184 centimeters tall, and went through the youth school Herte, where from 2009 to 2020 he became confirmed as one of the biggest talents in Germany. His transfer to Leipzig followed, where he spent a year, and then in 2021 he made the right move when he chose Udinese.

Playing in the positions of offensive and central midfielder this season, he scored four goals and set up two, and representatives of the Association and selector Dragan Stojković Pixi went to Italy to convince him to choose Serbia – and he did.

Although he “slowed down” his arrival in Serbia last September, even though Pixi confirmed that Lazar would play for the “eagles”, in the meantime, Samardžić still became and remained firm in his decision to play for the grandfather of his ancestors.

“The Eagles” will get a great midfielder, whose talent has also attracted the interest of European giants such as Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus, so there is hope that his debut may mark a new, better start for the Serbian national team this March after a disappointing performance at the World Cup.

The Pixies will have Samardžić at their disposal for the start of the qualification for the European Championship and for the matches against Lithuania on March 24 in Belgrade and Montenegro on March 27 in Podgorica. Those matches could also be the debut for Lazar Vujadin Samardžić for Serbia.

