As of this Friday, February 24, the Sisbén Office in the municipality of Dosquebradas will begin to serve heads of households who are authorized to carry out procedures in this office, through the pico and ID modality, from Monday to Thursday in the hours from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Fridays from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

In this way, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, care will be provided to people whose last digit of the ID is even (0,2,4,6,8) and on odd Tuesdays and Thursdays for IDs ending in an odd number (1 ,3,5,7,9), this measure is due to the high flow of requests for the social proposals of the National Government.

“Due to the crowds that have presented themselves to enter the facilities, care will continue to be provided to the citizen under the established beak and ID modality, with even days being for people with the ID ending in even numbers and odd days for those ending in odd, this in order to reduce the flow of people in our facilities and thus be able to provide a better service”, as announced by the Secretary of Planning, Sandra Lucia Ospina.

Additionally, priority attention will be offered from Monday to Friday for adults over 60 years of age, pregnant women and people with disabilities.