Lecce-Udinese / Marino speaks: “We want to score as many victories as possible”

The director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino made the point before the championship match between Sottil’s Udinese and Baroni’s Lecce. Surely the team wants to go back to playing great football and take a better place in the standings. Today’s is a real test of the truth that you absolutely can’t go wrong. Let’s not get lost in small talk and let’s go immediately read all the statements made by Pierpaolo Marino a few minutes ago.

The director began by talking about Beto’s absence, not even on the bench for tonight’s match: “Beto had the classic witch’s blow and at the last moment he was unable to leave. He’s been a bit unlucky lately, we hope to get him back as soon as possible.” Marino then underlined the club’s goal for these last championship matches: “our goal is make as many wins and points as possible because we’re happy to be able to fight for these places in the standings, even though it wasn’t budgeted for at the start of the season. This we ask the team.”

The Scudetto — Finally Marino spoke of the possibility of the Neapolitans celebrating the Scudetto in Udine, if the right combinations do not come together already this day: "Napoli has virtually already won the Scudetto, it doesn't matter if they win it this day or the next. The possible crossing with the third scudetto for Napoli with the team they are in now I consider it a sign of destiny". Quickly changing the subject, but staying connected to the game. Don't miss all the decisions of the two technicians. Here are the official formations of Udinese and Lecce

