The young Spaniard Ayuso leads the Tour de Romandie race after his triumph in the time trial

The young Spaniard Ayuso leads the Tour de Romandie race after his triumph in the time trial

Ayuso claimed his first WorldTour victory, five seconds ahead of American Matteo Jorgenson. The Spaniard’s British teammate Adam Yates finished third with a loss of 17 seconds.

Josef Černý did not follow up on the triumph from the prologue, which measured 6.8 km, on the eighteen-kilometer course. The three-time national champion took 19th place, 41 seconds behind Ayus.

The Spanish youngster leads Jorgenson by 18 seconds heading into the final weekend. Ayuso is already the fourth leader of the 76th edition of Kolem Romandie. He replaced the winner of the second stage, Brit Ethan Hayter, in the lead. Černý is in 97th place overall.

Cycle race Around Romandie (WorldTour) – 3rd stage (18.7 km time trial):
1. Ayuso (Šp./SAE Team Emirates) 25:15
2. Jorgenson (USA/Movistar) -5
3. A. Yates (Brit./SAE Team Emirates) -17
4. Oliveira (Portuguese/Movistar) -18
5. Barta (USA/Movistar) -19
6. Caruso (It./Bahrain-Victorious) -20
19. ČERNÝ (CZ/Soudal-Quick Step) -41
Running order:
1. Ayuso 8:33:40
2. Jorgenson -18
3. Foss (Nor./Jumbo-Visma) -19
4. Oliveira -22
5. A. Yates -30
6. Caruso -32
97. BLACK -14:02
