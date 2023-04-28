Home » Markets, too early to bet on a possible de-dollarization?
Business

Markets, too early to bet on a possible de-dollarization?

by admin
Markets, too early to bet on a possible de-dollarization?

The recent claim of the French president, Emmanuel Macron for a European strategic autonomy collides with a harsh reality: the supremacy of the US dollar. Is a sort of “de-dollarisation” possible? iBanFirst, the fintech active in the international payments sector, has compiled some reasons why this is a highly unlikely scenario. De-dollarization, that’s why it is highly unlikely The first reason,

See also  Lange's futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and consolidate, and the spot is mainly stable | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Everything on stocks: blatant figures for Amazon shares...

Volvo EX90 the new electric SUV is already...

Economic cycle turnover accelerates industrial integration and helps...

Best man affair: Graichen apologizes – “Unfortunately I...

Eni, adjusted operating profit at 4.6 bn. And...

Resolution 16 of 04/24/2023 – Expenditure authorization relating...

Champions, agreement between Amazon and Sky for Milan-Inter...

Intesa Sanpaolo, the shareholders’ meeting approves the financial...

Italy’s GDP grows by 0.5%, Germany remains at...

Def, illness for a deputy: debate in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy