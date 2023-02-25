Today, Saturday 25 February, day of free practice 3, Superpole and Race-1 of the Australian GP, first round of the 2023 Superbike World Championship. On the track of Phillip Island emotions will certainly not be lacking and you will have to take note of the many overtaking and counter-overtaking that are expected on the Australian layout.

During free practice we witnessed a confirmation of what was expected, namely the strength of the Ducati-Alvaro Bautista package, The Spaniard, reigning world champion, got off to a very good start and the intention is to immediately give a blow to the competition. They will have to answer, in particular, the Turkish Toprak Razgatlioglu and Northern Irish Jonathan Rearespectively on Yamaha come on Kawasaki.

At home, Italy trusts in the good evidence of Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati) e you Daniel Petrucci who, on the Barni team’s Red, is trying to find the right balance. It was not easy for the Umbrian centaur to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, but he won’t give up so easily.

The Saturday of the Australian GPfirst date of Superbike World Championship 2023will be sent live TV on Sky Sport Uno (201) and on Sky Sport MotoGP (208), streaming on SkyGo and NOW. It is also expected the deferred broadcast on TV8ma exclusively for Race-1 and not for FP3 and Superpole, which instead will be covered for a fee by Sky Sport. There will, of course, be deferred on tv8.it the transmission of Gara-1. OA Sport will offer you the LIVE LIVE text from the first run.

CALENDARIO GP AUSTRALIA SUPERBIKE 2023

Saturday 25 February

00.50-01.20 Free practice 3 – Live TV on Sky Sport MotoGP (208) and on Sky Sport 1 (201)

03.10-03.25 Superpole – Live TV on Sky Sport MotoGP (208) and on Sky Sport 1 (201)

06.00 Race-1 – Live TV on Sky Sport MotoGP (208) and on Sky Sport 1 (201)

SUPERBIKE PROGRAM: WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING

Live: Sky Sport MotoGP (208) e Sky Sport 1 (201)

Deferred TV: at 14.15 Race-1, coverage of FP3 and Superpole is not foreseen

Live stream: NOW e SkyGo

Direct text: OA Sport (gara-1)

Photo: Otto Moretti /LPS