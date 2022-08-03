Home Business Interpump: turnover estimated at over 2 billion at the end of 2022
Business

Interpump: turnover estimated at over 2 billion at the end of 2022

by admin
Interpump: turnover estimated at over 2 billion at the end of 2022

“In the first half of the year, Interpump exceeded one billion in turnover and we expect to reach the two billion mark by the end of the year”. This is how the President of Interpump, Fulvio Montipò, after disclosing the half-year results for 2022. released the financial results for the 1st half of 2022, a period that closed with revenues of 1.03 billion euros, an increase of 31.4% compared to to the 781.05 million made in the first six months of the previous year; on a like-for-like basis, turnover would have risen by 12.6%.

The gross operating margin also grew (+ 25%), which went from 193.31 million to 241.7 million euro; however, the margin fell from 24.7% to 23.6%, following the consolidation of the White Drive Products business.

Interpump closed the first half of 2022 with a net profit (excluding minority interests) of € 138.12 million, compared to € 126.95 million recorded in the first six months of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022 alone, revenues of the group rose by 32.6% to 537.61 million euros (+ 12.5% ​​on a like-for-like basis), while net profit fell to 72.72 million. On the stock market, the stock is currently down by 0.77% to 41 euros.

See also  Supplementary pension: 8.8 million members, + 3.9% compared to the previous year

You may also like

A-share subscription | Haiguang Information (688041.SH) opens subscription...

Crypto SEC blames 11 individuals for $ 300...

The iPhone 14 insists on using the A15...

Ferrari: profit leaps to 251 million in the...

The central parity of the RMB against the...

FinecoBank closes the half year with € 222.5...

CDP, the 2022-24 Strategic Plan continues: interventions started...

China Huaneng Xu Shisen: Under the carbon neutrality...

Berkeley SkyDeck Europe, Milan: the new call for...

The chip performance has been improved by 1,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy