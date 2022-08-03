“In the first half of the year, Interpump exceeded one billion in turnover and we expect to reach the two billion mark by the end of the year”. This is how the President of Interpump, Fulvio Montipò, after disclosing the half-year results for 2022. released the financial results for the 1st half of 2022, a period that closed with revenues of 1.03 billion euros, an increase of 31.4% compared to to the 781.05 million made in the first six months of the previous year; on a like-for-like basis, turnover would have risen by 12.6%.

The gross operating margin also grew (+ 25%), which went from 193.31 million to 241.7 million euro; however, the margin fell from 24.7% to 23.6%, following the consolidation of the White Drive Products business.

Interpump closed the first half of 2022 with a net profit (excluding minority interests) of € 138.12 million, compared to € 126.95 million recorded in the first six months of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022 alone, revenues of the group rose by 32.6% to 537.61 million euros (+ 12.5% ​​on a like-for-like basis), while net profit fell to 72.72 million. On the stock market, the stock is currently down by 0.77% to 41 euros.