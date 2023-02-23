Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

We review today Superflash prepaid card proposed by Intesa San Paolo Bank.

What are the opinions circa the letter with IBAN rechargeable?

In this article we will look at the costs, how to recharge and, in general, how the service made available by the well-known Italian institute works.

Let’s continue reading the next paragraphs and enter into the merits of the discussion.

This article talks about:

A few words about Intesa SanPaolo

The card is offered by Intesa San Paolo groupone of the most well-known and solid groups present in Italy, as well as one of the main banking groups in Europe, with a market capitalization of 45.8 billion euros.

The group is a leader in all business sectors, such as retail, corporate, and wealth management. It can count on a network of approximately 3600 branches throughout the country, and also boasts 2 branches in America, 174 in Africa, 7 in Asia and 1 in Australia.

Their primary objective is to take care of their customers and to help and support them, focusing everything on the excellence of the products offered.

Some of the values ​​they believe in are integrity, excellence, transparency and respect for specifics.

Superflash prepaid card review: complete guide

Superflash it’s a rechargeable prepaid card thought by Intesa Sanpaolo for a particular customer segment made up of young people, students and workers.

Thanks to its IBAN, it can be used to have salaries credited, to make and receive transfers, to top up your mobile phone and make purchases or withdraw cash in Italy and abroad.

The annual fee is equal to 26.90 euros.

Schematically, the operations the most significant ones that can be carried out with Superflash are:

salary credit;

receiving and sending wire transfers in Italy and abroad (SEPA Area Countries);

direct domiciliation of utilities and other recurring payments, provided they are issued by entities affiliated with the bank;

mobile recharge;

cash withdrawals at authorized ATMs;

control of the balance and movements of the prepaid card;

purchases in all shops displaying the MasterCard logo in which circuit the card is included;

secure internet purchases as a result of the “Secure internet payments” service made available by Intesa;

payment of motorway tolls in Italy and abroad.

Banca Intesa and the other banks of the group that offer the Superflash prepaid card make the bank’s internet services available free of charge (c.d. home banking).

The Superflash chartHe also enjoys technology Contactless based on which it is sufficient to bring the card close to the enabled POS and, without having to insert it in the reader, fast payments can be made for amounts of less than 25 euros: this without having to type in the pin or having to affix signatures.

This is a very convenient function if you usually shop for low prices and are looking for a fast and safe option.

The card is also very suitable for a person who often makes online purchases, since using this card he can count on the 3d secure protocol which protects against possible scams.

Costs of the Superflash prepaid card

Now we come to the aspect of the gods costs. We said about annual fee equal to 26.90 euros.

As for i withdrawalsthey are free at the branches of Intesa San Paolo and all the banks of the group as well as in branches.

If you withdraw from other banks, however, the commission is equal to 2 euros SEPA area countries and 5 euros in other cases. Abroad, however, the commission it amounts to 2% of the amount withdrawn or paid if you operate in a currency other than the euro.

The costs for the transfers instead they are equal to 2.50 euro if the transfer is made in the branch to branches of the banks of the group, and 3.50 euro for branches of other banks, while all transfers made from authorized ATMs have a cost of 0.50 EUR.

As regards thesalary credit or the receipt of other payments, the conditions provide for the free operation.

Finally, we conclude with the annual reporting and replacement of the card which are free operations.

Control

In addition to the security guaranteed by the institution offering the card, we can also count on the convenience of always having everything under control, through theIntesa SanPaolo app o l’internet banking. In this regard, all you need to do is access the app or internet banking and check the card balance, all its movements and all the operations carried out and you can also quickly top up your mobile phone or other prepaid cards.

Usage Limits

As far as limits are concerned, the payment limit is equal to the balance available on the card, while withdrawals cannot exceed 500 euros per day.

The monthly top-up limit in cash, on the other hand, is equal to 5,000 euros, while the maximum amount that you can top up on the card is equal to 10,000 euros.

Looking forward to receiving yours physical cardyou can already make purchases in the store by registering the card with the digital payment services enabled on XME Wallet. Furthermore, from the Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile app and internet banking you can view the card data (PAN, Expiry date, CVV) to make online purchases.

How to recharge the Superflash card?

Top-ups can be made in branches, at authorized ATMs and via the internet. As far as costs are concerned, the first top-up is free if contextual to the opening while in the other cases it is equal to:

1 euro for cash or internet payments;

2.50 euros in case of debit from a current account;

free if payment is made at the ATM;

1 euro if it comes from other cards issued by the Intesa group;

the first top-up in the branch is free upon delivery of the card.

Conclusions: is the Superflash prepaid card worth it?

The product is in line with other solutions offered by the market and has very interesting conditions. The ceiling (ie the maximum amount you can have on the card) is 10,000 euros and it is a figure that can be good for carrying out the most basic operations (for savings, it is better to accumulate liquidity elsewhere).

Banca Intesa it is present in a capillary manner in all Italian cities, both through its main brand and with the banks of the group such as Bank of Naplesdeeply rooted in the South.

This is a very important fact because it means always having a nearby branch available and well-distributed counters for withdrawals throughout the area.

If you need to make a prepaid card, therefore, Superflash passes the exam with full marks: moreover, if you are young you can take advantage of the free license fee, which is a further advantage.

Alternative a Superflash

