Intesa SanPaolo: 1 billion ceiling for families and businesses affected by bad weather

Plafond of 1 billion euros at favorable conditions to support families and businesses that have suffered damage as a result of the exceptional bad weather. It is made available by Intesa SanPaolo which has destined it to families, businesses, small artisans, traders and companies in the agri-food sector that have suffered damage, giving them dedicated financial support. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group provides for the possibility of requesting the suspension for 12 months of the principal amount of the installments of existing loans for families and businesses residing in the areas affected by bad weather. The Bank also announces that it makes all its branches throughout the country available to promptly provide information and assistance.

