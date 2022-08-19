The reporter learned from the State Grid that since the beginning of summer, the continuous high temperature and drought have brought a huge test to the power security supply in the Sichuan-Chongqing region.

Since the first ten days of August, the largest electricity load in Sichuan Province is expected to increase by 25% compared with the same period last year. Since August 7, Sichuan has ushered in severe high temperature and drought catastrophic weather, which is expected to continue for about a week, facing the situation of the highest extreme high temperature, the lowest precipitation, and the highest power load in the same period in history. This round of high temperature, drought and extreme disaster weather has caused serious disasters in 15 cities (prefectures) in the province.

Zhou Jian, deputy chief engineer of State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Control Center:80% of Sichuan’s electricity supply comes from hydropower. This year, our province has encountered a rare high temperature and drought disaster in 60 years. The impact has a wide range and a long duration, resulting in a serious shortage of water in major river basins. Some major hydropower plants have bottomed out. Hydropower generation capacity has dropped by more than 50%.

At present, Sichuan has launched three-level power supply control measures to ensure electricity consumption for people’s livelihood. The first step is to initiate active peak staggering measures, and for power users who actively participate in and effectively implement active peak staggering load response, the response fee will be returned when the electricity bill is settled. In the second step, in view of the current situation, from August 14th to 20th, some high-capacity enterprises will implement emergency regulation to stop production and give electricity to the people, and release about 7 million kilowatts of electricity load to ease the pressure on power supply. The third step is to require all localities to immediately notify enterprises to make production adjustments to ensure electricity consumption for people’s livelihood.

The health level of key transmission channel equipment is directly related to electricity safety. In Chongqing, a traditional furnace city, two workers from the local power supply company are patrolling the underground ring-shaped cable tunnel of Jiefangbei. Although I did not directly feel the high temperature above 60 degrees Celsius on the ground, the humid tunnel was more like a big steamer.

Wei Hongyu, employee of the Transmission and Transportation Inspection Center of the State Grid Chongqing Urban Power Supply Company:The Jiefangbei Ring Tunnel is the main core power source for the Jiefangbei business district and Hongyadong area. The whole Chongqing has been sunny for more than 10 days and the high temperature has been shortened from 5 days to 1 day.

The average distance between this underground cable tunnel and the ground is more than 30 meters, and the deepest point is 47 meters; during the high temperature period, the temperature in the tunnel exceeds 40 degrees Celsius, and the humidity reaches more than 90%. There are more than 300 cable tunnels like this in Chongqing. Every day, more than 150 electric workers stay in such tunnels to inspect the cable lines for more than 10 hours.

Power workers stick to the front line of power protection to keep thousands of homes cool

Since the beginning of summer, the load of 5 regional power grids and 19 provincial power grids of State Grid has repeatedly hit new highs. Recently, the high temperature is still continuing. In order to keep thousands of homes cool, electric workers in many places braved the high temperature and summer to fight on the front line.

In Jiangsu, the high temperature above 40 degrees Celsius has lasted for more than ten days. When the electricity load continues to run at a high level, many power supply facilities have been overloaded and fully loaded. On Huayuan Street in Wujin District, Changzhou, the local power supply company is replacing a transformer that supplies power to two residential buildings and an urban village.

Su Hua, a fourth-level staff member of the Power Distribution and Inspection Center of State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company:On the one hand, due to the rising temperature, the air-conditioning load of residents is surging, and this distribution transformer is currently under heavy load. After the replacement is completed, it can ensure that the residents of Dongfang Xincun can spend this hot summer safely.

Under the scorching sun, soon the staff’s clothes were tightly adhered to their bodies by sweat. That’s it, they persisted for more than 4 hours and successfully replaced the transformer. The power supply capacity was doubled from 200 kVA to 400 kVA.

In Weifang, Shandong, local electric power workers are repairing defects in a key transmission line by means of live work, so as to ensure the smooth flow of the “big artery” of the transmission channel. At this time, the outdoor ambient temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius, and the temperature of the power wire reaches 70 degrees Celsius.

Zhao Rongsheng, deputy squad leader of the third shift of live work of State Grid Weifang Power Supply Company:The moment you grabbed the wire, even through the gloves, it was still hot. Working while hanging at an altitude of 15 meters, holding tools in my hands and holding them above my head, my arms go numb after a while, which is a very big test for my physical strength.

After 40 minutes of intense work, the operator successfully landed on the ground. Taking off his equipment and shielding suit, his clothes were already soaked with sweat. Since August, live work like this has been carried out more than 5,200 times in Shandong, eliminating more than 1,000 hidden dangers of various types, and fulfilling the “no power failure is the best service”.

[

责编：杨煜 ]