Intesa Sanpaolo acquires 4.84% of SevenData

Intesa Sanpaolo announced the acquisition of 4.84% of SevenData, a renowned Milanese company operating in the field of martech and artificial intelligence. This transaction marks an important step forward in the collaboration between the two companies, with the aim of developing innovative and valuable technological solutions for customers.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s entry into the capital of SevenData follows the capital increases of 2.7 million euro which led to an expansion of the shareholding structure of the Milanese company. SevenData’s shareholders include Enrico Giacomelli-Namirial, Attilio Mazzilli-Tech Group, Gianluca Longo-Safety21, Fabio Risetti-Datlas, Patrick Coupier-Kompass International, Alberto Berti-Faber System and Federico Mussetto.

