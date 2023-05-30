Intesa Sanpaolo and Piva Group: agreement for tax credits Building Bonuses and Superbonus

Intesa Sanpaolo and Piva Group have recently signed an agreement aimed at supporting the Veneto and national construction sector through the receipt of tax credits linked to the Building Bonuses and the Superbonus. The total tax amount reaches 29 million euros, confirming Intesa Sanpaolo’s commitment to supporting the Italian economy through the purchase of tax credits from individuals, companies and without amount limits.

Thanks to the model developed in collaboration with Deloitte, Intesa Sanpaolo has already purchased over 18 billion in tax credits, covering almost 50% of the financial intermediary purchase market. The bank was the first to develop the transfer system, which was used continuously and which in just a few months led to the signing of contracts for a value of 7.7 billion euro.