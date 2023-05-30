with THIS OFFER from Amazon it becomes a BEST BUY (even in 5 installments)

Il Samsung Galaxy M33 it is one of the most interesting smartphones in the mid-range and today it is the protagonist of one new Amazon offer not to be missed. With the current promotion, in fact, it is possible to buy the smartphone at discounted price of 259 euros with the possibility of purchase in 5 interest-free installments (for Amazon accounts enabled for this type of payment). The smartphone has a full spec sheet with the mighty SoC Exynos 1280, the same used by the Galaxy A53. To access the offer, the link below is available.

Samsung Galaxy M33 is on offer on Amazon at a great price

Il Samsung Galaxy M33 can count on a complete technical sheet. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch diagonal display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is managed by the SoC Exynos 1280 at 5 nm, a guarantee of excellent performance in all contexts of use.

The SoC is supported by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in addition to one 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone can count on a quadruple rear camera, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and a side fingerprint sensor. The operating system is Android 13 with One UI.

With the new Amazon offer you can buy the Samsung Galaxy M33 al discounted price of 259 euros. There is also the possibility of buying the smartphone in 5 interest-free installments. To access the offer and take home the excellent M33 at a really affordable price, you can refer to the link below which will take you to the smartphone’s Amazon page.

