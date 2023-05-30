Decisive match 3 and thus the seventh championship final in its history, Fasano pins his fourth championship to his chest. A scudetto that for the first time, between decisive matches played away and problems related to the arena, Fasano celebrates within the friendly walls, in the presence of an audience today numerous, noisy, warm and also excellently coloured, with a beautiful choreography tricolor bands surmounted at the top by the banner “Fasano returns champion”. If this title obviously has a sweet taste for the fans, it instead takes on almost epic connotations for its coach Vito Fovio, born in Fasano who, after having won ten championships as a player, eight Italian cups, four super cups around Italy, wins also his first title as a coach in his first experience on the bench right in his Fasano. A predestined!

Victory which instead should herald the leave of captain Messina, another thoroughbred Fasanese who had announced his retirement in case of victory of the Scudetto. The melancholy, however, can wait, for now there is only room for joy and celebrations, of the players, of the fans, of the whole city that carves out its place in the Olympus of Italian sport.

Photo by Riccardo Dibiase