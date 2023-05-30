Murders in Valledupar would be associated with micro-trafficking

Different murders marked the news agenda this Monday, May 29 in Valledupar. In isolated incidents, four people were shot dead, including a minor.

The first of the crimes occurred in the El Carmen neighborhood, where Gonzalo Gamarra was killed with two gunshot wounds while he was at Carrera 6 with Calle 17. This man was left lying lifeless before the gaze of his sentimental partner with who was at midnight on Monday in that place.

Hours later, in the San Martín neighborhood, they killed Julio Alberto Gutiérrez, 31, also in front of his partner when they were chatting in a tobacconist’s shop on 37th Street in that sector. This man was shot, he was helped to the Santa Isabel Clinic where he died.

At about 7:00 in the morning, the community of the Las Casitas village reported an abandoned body at the entrance to the town. It was Elder Daniel Carvajalino Escobar, 27, alias Huesito, coincidentally Julio Alberto’s cousin. He also had gunshot wounds.

Also at dawn, a 17-year-old boy named Danilo Acosta was found dead in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood.

Judicial sources indicated that despite the fact that the events were recorded in different places and times, they would be associated because the victims would be involved in micro-trafficking matters.

In the case of alias Huesito, he presented judicial notes for different crimes such as theft, possession of a weapon and homicide.

