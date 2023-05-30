China and the DRC decide to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of peace and security

Ph/ Presidency Communication Unit “/>

China and the DRC agreed on Monday, May 29, to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of peace and security.

The Heads of State of these two countries exercised this option in Hong Kong (China).

It is in this city that Felix Tshisekedi closed, this Monday, his four-day visit to the country of Mao Tse-Tung.

Xi Jinping and Felix Tshisekedi have also decided to intensify exchanges between the armies of their countries.

The Chinese side intends to support the Congolese side in building the capacity of its armed forces.

These two heads of state announced the elevation of Sino-Congolese relations to the level of comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership.

They, inter alia, agreed to extend cooperation to all areas of common interest, including:

education

the scientific research

health

infrastructure

the mines

l’agriculture

digital

the environment

Sustainable development

hydrocarbons

energy

defense.

According to the joint statement published by the two states, the China-DRC Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission remains the appropriate framework for defining, monitoring and guiding this bilateral cooperation.

China further pledges to encourage its companies to accelerate the implementation of agreed infrastructure projects and will intensify its mining cooperation.