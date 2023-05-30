Home » China and the DRC decide to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of peace and security
News

China and the DRC decide to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of peace and security

by admin
China and the DRC decide to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of peace and security

Ph/ Presidency Communication Unit “/>

China and the DRC agreed on Monday, May 29, to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of peace and security.

The Heads of State of these two countries exercised this option in Hong Kong (China).

It is in this city that Felix Tshisekedi closed, this Monday, his four-day visit to the country of Mao Tse-Tung.

Xi Jinping and Felix Tshisekedi have also decided to intensify exchanges between the armies of their countries.

The Chinese side intends to support the Congolese side in building the capacity of its armed forces.

These two heads of state announced the elevation of Sino-Congolese relations to the level of comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership.

They, inter alia, agreed to extend cooperation to all areas of common interest, including:

  • education
  • the scientific research
  • health
  • infrastructure
  • the mines
  • l’agriculture
  • digital
  • the environment
  • Sustainable development
  • hydrocarbons
  • energy
  • defense.

According to the joint statement published by the two states, the China-DRC Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission remains the appropriate framework for defining, monitoring and guiding this bilateral cooperation.

China further pledges to encourage its companies to accelerate the implementation of agreed infrastructure projects and will intensify its mining cooperation.

See also  The fan who attacked Daniel Cataño wants to be a peace manager

You may also like

German weather service presents balance sheet for the...

SHOPVOTE – More power for product reviews

Murders in Valledupar would be associated with micro-trafficking

Police save ducklings on the highway: duck mother...

Digital newspaper 30.05.2023 – Lääne Elu

Different sports were put into play in recreational...

Ethnic clashes again in northern Kosovo | Current...

PNC captures the murderer of the MS-13 –...

Ombudsman urges to take measures to mitigate affectations...

Surfers are ready for the 2023 ISA World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy