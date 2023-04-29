Intesa Sanpaolo: green light from the shareholders’ meeting for the 2022 financial statements

The Intesa Sanpaolo shareholders’ meeting gave the green light to the 2022 financial statements, with 99.7% of the share capital present expressing a favorable vote. This important step confirms shareholder confidence in the bank’s management and strategy.

Last year’s results were approved, reflecting the solidity of the institute and its ability to face the challenges of the market. The proposed dividend was also welcomed, demonstrating the bank’s willingness to continue supporting its shareholders and rewarding their trust.