by blogsicilia.it – ​​19 minutes ago

Victory and second place. Mission accomplished for Handball Erice which largely prevails on the Cellini Padova parquet for 19-29 on the last day of the regular season of the A1 women’s handball championship. A success that allows…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Handball Erice conquers Padua and closes the regular season in second place appeared 19 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».