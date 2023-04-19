Intesa Sanpaolo launches “Motore Italia Energy Transition”

(ITALPRESS) – With the aim of promoting the energy independence processes of Italian companies by increasing their competitiveness and generating economic, environmental and social benefits for the community, with a view to renewed collaboration between the public and private sectors, Intesa Sanpaolo presented at Milano “Motore Italia Energy Transition”, a program that includes a series of initiatives to encourage investments in energy from renewable sources, also launching a specific project linked to the Renewable Energy Communities (CER).

Il ceiling of 76 billion euro for investments in renewable energy plants is part of the interventions activated by the leading Italian banking group, led by Carlo Messina, in support of the energy and environmental transition set in the Pnrr, for which the group has allocated a total of over 410 billion euros between now and 2026 to support the objectives of Plan missions, of which 120 for SMEs.

Objectives also relaunched by the Ecological Transition Plan (PTE) approved by the Italian government and therefore to the indications of the European Green Deal, the European Commission’s investment plan to make Europe independent of imports of fossil fuels before 2030.

In particular, new objectives have been set for 2030 which have raised the share of renewable energies with respect to the total electricity demand to 65%, which entails for Italy an incremental share of the development of renewable electricity equal to 75 GW, which would require over 80 billion of new investments.

Investments in the production of biomethane and green hydrogen

New investments in the production of biomethane and green hydrogen for a further 40 billion also contribute to the objectives of the PTE. A study conducted by Cerved estimated the availability of spaces on private structures – and in particular on the roofs of industries present in our country – quantified in over 100 thousand industrial roofs available to accommodate photovoltaic systems, which add up to the additional 1.2 million hectares of unused agricultural land .

A virtuous planning of self-production of electricity from green sources is the one that refers to the Renewable Energy Communities, i.e. groups of families, businesses, third sector entities, which choose to unite to self-produce and consume electricity from renewable sources, making the energy “shareable at KM-zero”.

The company that decides to invest in green energy production by placing photovoltaic panels on the roofs of its warehouses – or the farm that invests in agricultural parks – becomes an energy “producer”, with a series of direct and indirect advantages starting from from savings from self-consumption for the energy produced and consumed, to revenues from energy fed into the grid for the part exceeding self-consumption, up to revenues from incentives for the part of shared energy which are recognized and distributed among all members of the CER.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s support for SMEs

Interested SMEs will be able to count on Intesa Sanpaolo’s partnership with leading market players for technical and commercial aspects and on the support of the group’s Energy Desk in terms of consultancy and advisory. Even the realities of Third sector, which the bank supports through the Impact Department, will be able to contribute to the development of the CERs in allowing a relapse of the benefits on the territory and on the social groups most vulnerable to “energy poverty”. Intesa Sanpaolo’s “Motore Italia Energy Transition” plan dedicates new resources and tools to one of the most challenging and transversal transitions, the energy one, in line with the mission that the entire Motore Italia program – since its launch in 2021 – has pursued by supporting the revitalization of the country’s economy through business investments.

