Intesa Sanpaolo launches “Sharing Energy” to support solidarity energy communities

Intesa Sanpaolo presented today in Naples a new solidarity initiative to support the energy communities of the Third sector which sees the birth of two projects carried out by the Community Foundations of San Gennaro (Naples) and Messina. The new line of intervention falls within Intesa Sanpaolo’s commitment to ESG sustainability and the ecological transition – as indicated in the PNRR – in support of businesses, households and non-profits.

The meeting, which took place at the Intesa Sanpaolo museum in the Gallerie d’Italia in via Toledo, was attended by Giuseppe Nargi, Regional Director of Campania, Calabria and Sicily of Intesa Sanpaolo, Elisa ZAMBI Marsala, Head of Social Enhancement and Relations with the Universities of Intesa Sanpaolo, Marcello Mentini, Regulatory Evolution Agenda Manager of Intesa Sanpaolo, Gaetano Giunta, Founder of the Messina Foundation, Don Antonio Loffredo, Founder of the San Gennaro Community Foundation, Pietro Barrera, Project Manager Grande MAXXI, Simone Benassi, Community Manager Energetics Italy Enel, Alessandra Bonfanti, National Manager of Legambiente Small Municipalities, Massimo Deandreis, Director of SRM – Study Center connected to the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, Luigi Lavarone, Member of the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea.

