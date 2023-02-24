From now Intesa Sanpaolo expands the product range with the new Fixed Leverage Certificates, portfolio management and trading tools directly listed on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana.

The new Leva Fissa Certificates are intended for investors who wish to hire leveraged exposures on indices linked to futures on the main European stock markets. These instruments, against the payment of an amount equal to the price of the certificate, allow in fact to take a position on an amount corresponding to the price of the certificate multiplied by the Fixed Leverage.

The Certificates can therefore be used to manage a portfolio, to mitigate its exposure to possible daily bearish market movements or to take bullish positions, by committing less capital than direct investment in the underlying. Alternatively, they can be used to implement very short-term trading strategies, taking advantage of both upward and downward market trends.

How do they work

Intesa Sanpaolo’s Fixed Leverage bonds fall into the category of Leveraged Certificates according to the classification by Acepi – Italian Association of Certificates and Investment Products. They aim to replicate the performance of specific Leveraged Indices, administered and calculated by an index administrator. The value of the Indices is determined on the basis of the daily performance of the Reference Asset multiplied by the Fixed Leverage.

In particular, the listed Certificates are intended for investors wishing to take leveraged positions (equal to 5 and/or 7) on indices linked to futures on the main European stock markets: the product range includes, as underlying, the EURO STOXX 50 Futures Index, the DAX Futures Index and the EURO STOXX Banks Futures Index. All levers are available in both the long and short versions.

The complete list of Intesa Sanpaolo certificates and the related official documents are available at: https://www.intesasanpaolo.prodottiequotazioni.com/